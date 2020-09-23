PM Orban: Teachers must learn to teach online

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday in Galati that teachers must learn to teach online in the context of the special situation created in education units by the coronavirus pandemic.

"They have to learn to teach online. We have done courses all summer through the Teaching Staff House through the relevant organizations, which are accredited to carry out such training sessions to improve the digital skills of teachers and they need to get used to this way of teaching. Until the end of the pandemic, when the vaccine is discovered, it is clear that education will take place in one of three situations: with children in the classroom, partly at home, partly in the classroom and online, when a school is in the red scenario. Teachers are required to teach the subject online. This is the teacher's obligation: to pass on the knowledge to the children either in classroom or online," Orban said.

Asked if teachers could be financially penalized for failing to perform their duties, Orban said: "Until sanctions, they need to adapt, they need to increase their digital skills, they need to learn to pass on their knowledge online. The right to education of children is a fundamental right, and teachers must adapt to transmitting knowledge through online means, in situations where they have to do so."

On the other hand, the prime minister specified that today the education minister will issue an order regarding the activity in the schools where polling stations will be organized.

"In the schools where polling stations are organized, all sanitary procedures must be done before and after the voting day, probably two days after the vote, in which the online education will be organized. Today [Wednesday] the order of the education minister will be issued for this purpose," said Orban.

Asked who pays for the leave of absence of those parents who stay home with their children on non-school days, the prime minister replied: ""We have an emergency ordinance, which established the ways in which the payment is made to some parents and the situations in which this payment is made. The Ministry of Labor is the one that implements this regulation and will ensure the necessary payments in accordance with the provisions of this ordinance".