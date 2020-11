PM Orban: The goal is to increase number of intensive care beds by more than 200 in one week

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban reiterated on Tuesday, after a meeting with the management of the Ministry of Health, that the government's goal is to increase the number of intensive care beds by more than 200 within a week.

"We discussed an increase in the care capacity in the intensive care units; we analysed possible solutions. Our goal is to increase the number of places in the intensive care units by more than 200 in a week. Also, the preparation of the new intensive care units of hospitals (...) has to be extremely rigorous, all systems have to be operational, all circuits have to be followed and also all equipment has to function properly," Orban said.