PM Orban: We can celebrate Saint Andrew with the same faith at home

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban wishes "Many happy returns of the day" to those who are celebrating their name day, adding that in the context of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, Saint Andrew can be celebrated with the same faith from people's homes, according to AGERPRES.

"Many happy returns of the day to all those who are named Andrei, Andreea! Saint Andrew has a special meaning for us, being Romanians' protector, the one who brought Christianity to these places. This year, even if we cannot enjoy this holiday as we used to, we can celebrate Saint Andrew with the same faith, at home, within our family," the PM writes on Facebook.