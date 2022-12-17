PM Viktor Orban: Romania should be included in Schengen as soon as possible

Romania should be included in Schengen as soon as possible, declared, on Saturday, in Bucharest, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who assured the Romanian side of his country's support in this case, told Agerpres.

"I came to Bucharest after eight years and I see the development that has taken place in these years and I want to congratulate my friends from Romania. This development justifies Romania's partnership and admission into Schengen. Our decision was wrong within the European Union and this wrong decision should be corrected, Romania should be included in Schengen as soon as possible. I want to assure you, to assure my friends from Romania, that they can count on our country in this matter," said Viktor Orban, according to the official translation.

Viktor Orban is at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace in the context of the signing of the Agreement on the Strategic Partnership in the field of green energy development and transport, together with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciuca. P of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and President Klaus Iohannis also participate in the event.