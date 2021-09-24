PMCitu: Compulsory vaccination should be last option, if we introduce it, what do we do with those who refuse?

Prime Minister Florin Citu considers that compulsory vaccination should be the "last resort" to stop the pandemic, after the other announced measures, and maintains that, if this decision is reached, it must be established what happens to those who, despite the mandatory vaccination, will refuse to be immunized.

"My option is for everyone to get vaccinated, that's why I made every effort this year to have both vaccine and vaccination centers, qualified staff so that everyone can get vaccinated. I am not a supporter of restrictions, I do not want to introduce restrictions or shut down the economy. We have a variant, this one with the green certificate, in which Romanians will be able to keep the economic activities open, but safely. (...) But there are also questions about what we do with the medical staff, with the teachers, the personnel from the public institutions. (...) The variant that we proposed and with which we started was to get test (...) and to pay the cost of the test," Citu told private broadcaster Digi 24 on Thursday.

"We are introducing compulsory vaccination - and here I have not yet been answered very clearly: what do we do if someone refuses? What decision do we make? Wage sanction, do we terminate the employment contract, is it criminal? How do we move forward? Here are the discussions, because it is easy to come up with compulsory vaccination, to impose this measure, but I want to know what we are doing, how we are moving ahead. There are many such decisions in Romania, with fines, for example, which are often ignored. What do we do with those who do not want to be vaccinated, if they are doctors or teachers? What if we have to fire 30 percent of the doctors because they don't want to be vaccinated?" pointed out Florin Citu.He reminded that Romania is fighting a pandemic and needs medical staff.Florin Citu added that there is a possibility to introduce in Parliament a draft law on compulsory vaccination of certain categories of persons, listing, among others, medical staff and teachers.