PNL Congress/ Citu: Reunion - well organized, all participants wear masks, maintain security conditions

The Congress of the National Liberal Party (PNL) was well-organized, all participants had masks, all maintained the security conditions, said Prime Minister Florin Citu, who is running for the party chair.

"Yes, it was well-organized, in conditions of security, everyone wore a mask... Everything is ok. Specialists will say if distancing was respected. I say that it was well organized. All have masks, all are maintaining security conditions. Everything is ok. The organizers will tell you how they organized this congress, I say that today everything was well organized," said Florin Citu, after casting his ballot in the PNL Congress elections.

Asked what he says to people who can't have their weddings, baptisms, anniversaries that they had planned because Bucharest is in a COVID Red Scenario, while the PNL Congress has 4,000 people present, the Prime Minister answered: "No, they can have them, you know very well they can with the green certificate, those weddings can take place, so let's not misinform."