PNL delegation carries out visit to Germany; Monday, Orban-Merkel meeting

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban is carrying out, Sunday through Wednesday, an official visit to Germany, alongside a party delegation, being due to meet with the Chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Chancellor Angela Merkel, on Monday, a PNL press release sent to AGERPRES informs.

On Tuesday, the PNL leader will be meeting with the Chairperson of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, former president of the Bundestag, Norbert Lammert as well as with Deputy Secretary General Gerhard Wahlers, Head of the Department for European and International Cooperation of the Foundation.The PNL delegation will also have meetings with representatives of the German business milieu, members of the federal government on energy matters, with representatives of the CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group in the German Bundestag, but also with Romanians in the diaspora."The visit is the result of the very good collaboration that PNL has with the Christian Democratic Union in Germany within the European People's Party (EPP), the National Liberal Party delegation's visit being accomplished upon the invite of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung," reads the release.Part of the PNL delegation will be Secretary General Robert Sighiartau, EPP spokesperson Siegfried Muresan, Deputy Chairpersons of PNL Vlad Nistor and Cristian Busoi and PNL MEP Daniel Buda.