PNL Diaspora supports Ludovic Orban as party leader

PNL (National Liberal Party) Diaspora supports Ludovic Orban for a new term in office as leader of this political party, on the occasion of the September 25 Congress, agerpres reports.

The leadership of PNL Diaspora on Wednesday decided, with 29 votes in favour and 5 against, to support the motion "Force of the Right," of chairman Ludovic Orban, while Florin Citu's motion, "Liberal Romania" obtained 7 votes in favour and 27 against, the Liberal organisation informed on Facebook.

"Ludovic Orban is the only option that the National Liberal Party has. We are facing now a very difficult situation, with PNL being close to losing governance or, even worse, rebuilding the USL [a former political alliance between the PNL and PSD - Social Democratic Party - editor's note] alliance. None of these situations is wanted by our electors and this is visible in the opinion polls. There is only one politician who has the necessary experience and tact to bring the mandate given entrusted to us by the citizens to a good end, and this person is Ludovic Orban. In four years he managed to score important victories in all the election rounds, he showed that he can govern during crises, he proved that he can bring people to the negotiation table who have different kinds of ideas and visions, and to make them a team ready to work for Romanians and for Romania. Ludovic Orban is and he will remain the president of the National Liberal Party!," said Senator Viorel Badea, the leader of PNL Diaspora, according to the abovementioned source.