PNL meeting: PM Ciuca says government rotation to follow coalition protocol (sources)

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Sunday told the leaders of the Liberal organizations nationwide, who gathered in a meeting at Vila Lac, that the party has gained more percentages in the polls since he took over leadership, the Government was successful, and the government rotation will be done as written in the protocol of the coalition, according to PNL sources.

According to the same sources, Ciuca said that today the PNL has more percentages in opinion polls than when he took over as party president and ensured the stability of the country and did what he promised.

Also, the Liberal leader highlighted that the PNL did not provoke and did not respond to political challenges, the mentioned sources also show.

The government performed well, having the best absorption percentage of European funds, in a seriously problematic economic context.

"The rotation will be done as per the protocol, I assure you," the PM also said, according to Liberal sources.

The PNL leadership summoned the leaders of the party's branches nationwide to an informal meeting on Sunday to discuss the political strategy and parliamentary priorities at the beginning of the year, party sources told AGERPRES.

On Monday, the National Political Bureau of the PNL will meet, starting at 11.0 am0, in the hall of the PNL group at the Chamber of Deputies. Also, the joint parliamentary groups of the PNL will have a meeting at 6.00 pm in the presence of the party's president, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.