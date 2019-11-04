PNL President, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban, reiterated on Monday that he estimates 237-23 MPs will vote for his Cabinet's investiture and has accused a boycott of PSD and PRO Romania.

"I keep the same estimate between 237 and 243 votes. (...) I am confident that there will be a majority of the parliamentarians who will put Romania's interest in the first place and will renounce the boycott attitude, which is totally incomprehensible. I do not remember that in 30 years there has been an investiture of a government for which two parliamentary groups, two parties left the hall and boycotted the investiture. Moreover, I understood that the meeting will not be run by any of the presidents. That looks like a total boycott. The PSD leadership prevents the presidents of the two Chambers from exercising their duties, to lead a plenary sitting that is not ordinary, but is the session for investing the Government and I think that is a first. It is a shameful, lying boycott, which casts an extremely negative image on those who have chosen the boycott path instead of choosing the normal path, of presence in Parliament, of support in the Parliament the opinions and points of view. It shows contempt for a fundamental state institution and a total misunderstanding of the needs of today's Romania," said Orban, after the PNL Executive Bureau meeting.He said that there will be discussions with parliamentarians who will vote for the Executive's investiture after this time."I expect with confidence that as many parliamentarians as possible from outside the political parties with whom we have signed agreements of understanding and who have announced the support of the Government - Minorities' Group, USR (Save Romania Union), PMP (People's Movement Party), ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) - will come to exercise their right to vote. And to give Romania a legitimate, responsible government, ready to start working," said Ludovic Orban.PNL president said that there will be PSD parliamentarians who will vote on the government's investiture.The leader of the liberals added that he goes ahead with the proposed ministers.