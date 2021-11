PNL-PSD-UDMR negotiations/Ciuca: We have agreed to make only one PM proposal

The interim Minister of Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, at the end of a new round of negotiations for the creation of the government, stated that PNL (National Liberal Party), PSD (Social Democratic Party) and UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) agreed on Sunday on to have a single proposal for PM, agerpres reports.

"We have done everything that was needed for the creation of the government. We can go on Monday with a proposal for prime minister. We have agreed to go with a single proposal for prime minister. We've worked on the two options, the formula with a prime minister from PSD and the one with a prime minister from PNL. We have until tomorrow morning to establish a unique formula," Ciuca, who is the Liberals' proposal for PM, specified at the Parliament Palace.