PNL's Orban: Dragnea, Tariceanu last persons to introduce themselves as supporters of traditional family

The civic initiative of revising the Constitution in what regards the redefinition of the family must be unlocked and voted by the Senate, and a referendum to modify the fundamental law could be organised according to the legislation in force, on Sunday said the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban.

"The men at PSD-ALDE (Social Democratic Party - Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, at rule, ed. n.) instead of staging meetings and campaigns on this topic, should do what it has to be done, namely to cease blocking as they do ever since seven months and a half now, the project of revision of the Constitution, that is blocked in the Senate. They are the ones who hold majority, who decide the Senate's daily agenda and whom the adoption of this bill depends on. Any excuse in connection with the amendments to the referendum law is embarrassing, we have a referendum law in force. The fact that an attempt exists on their behalf to alter it, by which they try to exclude the president from the referendum's organising procedure gives them no excuse for their obstructing this draft law. The last persons who can introduce themselves as supporters of the traditional family are Dragnea and Tariceanu," Orban said on Sunday after the PNL Bucharest branch's convention.The PSD president Liviu Dragnea on 16 April announced that the social-democrats were to stage a large meeting in May in Bucharest to support the traditional family.