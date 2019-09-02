PNL's Orban: Re-inclusion of insult and slander among criminal offences - matter characteristic of totalitarian regime

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the re-inclusion of slander and insult among criminal offences is a matter characteristic of a totalitarian regime.

"The only thing I would agree with is that Vasilica Viorica Dancila (the PM, ed. n.) has to leave Victoria Palace. Otherwise, I don't really care about her proposals. As for the issue of re-punishing, that is the re-inclusion among criminal offences of insult and slander, well this was removed from the Criminal Code, this is a matter characteristic of a totalitarian regime. I remind Vasilica Viorica Dancila that we are in a democracy, we are a state of the European Union and that one cannot incorporate into the Criminal Code any nonsense that troubles her," Orban said at the end of the PNL Executive Bureau meeting, when asked if he agrees with the prime minister's proposal to pass a bill in Parliament to punish again insult and slander.