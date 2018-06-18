PNL's Turcan addressing parliamentary majority: You passed law to your direct leader's advantage

National Liberal Party (PNL, opposition) leader Raluca Turcan stated on Monday after the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies adopted the bill amending the Criminal Procedure Code that the majority's deputies have passed a law to the advantage of their "direct head", Liviu Drganea, informs Agerpres.

"Today you have provided the best reason for many of you, of the government majority, should consider voting for the censure motion that we intend to lodge on Wednesday. If this censure motion passes, then Mr. Dragnea's cap will collapse and I believe that the group with criminal behaviour that has unfortunately hijacked PSD [Social Democratic Party, PSD, major at rule, ed.n.] will be sent home, away from public money, because the only reason for you to stand by Mr. Dragnea's side is access to resources. It is a reality, from the very moment you seized power, all you could think of was how to grab Justice, to control it and save party leaders and at the same time to whitewash their files. Today you have given proof again that you have passed a law to your direct leader's advantage. An entire country should grasp this and the honest parliamentarians in the Opposition, fair parliamentarians who still exist, I believe, in the government majority, together with the civil society should unite and remove this group with a criminal behaviour who are subordinating, one by one, all institutions and eventually Romania. You should go away and not just away from governing, but away from this institution," Turcan said.

The Chamber of Deputies plenary sitting adopted on Monday the bill amending the Criminal Procedure Code, with 175 votes "in favour", 78 "against" and one abstention.

In the plenary sitting's debates, Liberal leader Raluca Turcan announced that PNL will contest this law with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR). The same announcement was made by the Save Romania Union (USR) leaders.