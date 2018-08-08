PNL's Turcan:Dragnea sends Vasilescu to announce Pension Law prior to the meeting; seen this in 1989

The deputy chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL, opposition) Raluca Turcan says that the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (main ruling PSD) sent Olguta Vasilescu, the Minister of Labor, to announce the Pension law prior to diaspora's meeting (August 10, ed. n), just like Nicolae Ceausescu did in 1989.

"Liviu Dragnea sent Mrs. Olguta Vasilescu to announce the Pension Law now, prior to the meeting. We've seen this before, in 1989, when Ceausescu thought that by raising pensions he could quench the thirst for justice and freedom of Romanians. Just like in '89, the meeting will not be influenced by messages such as this, because it represents the expression of revolt towards the Government and those that invested everything in Romania: youth, hope, work, ideas, money... and were cheated. This meeting is the outburst of those that wish to work, of those who want just laws, of those who want respect from the state's institutions and its representatives. They did not receive this and they left. Others will leave too if the ruling class won't understand that the people want a country, not a charity. They want leaders, not convicts. They want respect, not mockery. They want a bright future in a clean Romania for their children," Raluca Turcan wrote on Thursday, on Facebook.She says hopeful that after this meeting the Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will step down."The meeting of the Diaspora and the people who want an efficient, corruption-free political class, makes me optimistic. I hope that the message and the strength of their shouts be so strong, so deafening, that we will see the following day the resignation of the most embarrassing Prime Minister in Romania's history. The resignation of the most brownnoser and incompetent ministers that Romania has had up until this point," added Turcan.