PNL's Turcan to Dancila: You are a private person who abusively holds a high dignity

Floor leader of the Liberal deputies Raluca Turcan said on Thursday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is "a private person who abusively holds a high dignity" and the censure motion amounts to a warrant to bring the government before Parliament.

"I think this is the last time when I am addressing an illegitimate prime minister who has trampled upon the expectations of an entire country of advancing further towards Europe and not to return to the lawlessness of the transition years. I think this is the last time an illegitimate prime minister threatens their party colleagues with the opening of criminal files, in the style coined by Liviu Dragnea. Today, the threatened ones have the chance to escape the captivity created by the one who was in her turn held captive by a criminal convict," Turcan said at the debate on the censure motion.She argued that "under the cloak of this government's incompetence, lawlessness makes the law."Turcan accused Dancila of lying, misinformation, maintaining the economic mechanism of confidence betrayal since the previous elections, using public money for personal and political interest."Let this be clear for the PSD propaganda! No PNL government will cut anything from Romania's hardworking and honest people," assured the senior Liberal, adding that the current Executive has no authority anymore.