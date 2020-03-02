PNL to discuss with political parties to try to form parliamentary majority

National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the Liberals will discuss with political parties, with the exception of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), to try to form a majority.

"We will discuss with the political groups, with the parliamentary groups to try to form a majority. (...) We are still subject to certain political agreements that we have signed with the political groups and the parliamentary groups that we abided by and still do," said Orban, noting that the talks will not be held with the PSD.

He showed that the only political agreement that was not observed was the one with the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), related to the fact that the law on the election of mayors in two rounds was adopted by the Government assuming responsibility.

"With every opportunity we can express ourselves and we can participate in a decision to rule the election of mayors in two rounds, we will use it and we will endorse the election of mayors in two rounds," Orban said.

Asked if there is a possibility for a future Liberal government to come up with an emergency ordinance on the election of mayors in two rounds, he replied: "And with others", without specifying exactly what normative acts these would be.

Orban said that the Liberals want to have a timetable in Parliament as soon as possible for the investiture of the Citu Government, so that the hearings of the candidates for the position of minister to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the vote on investiture on Thursday or Monday.

PNL's negotiations with the parliamentary formations would take place on Monday and Tuesday, according to Liberal sources.