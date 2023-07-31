PNL's Bogdan: We must find optimal formulas that will not affect the private system

National Liberal Party (PNL) First Deputy Chairman Rares Bogdan on Monday said about tax regulations that the "best formulas" must be found that will not affect the private system, told Agerpres.

"You cannot move forward with a fat state. The Romanian state is a very fat state. We need to find the best formulas, especially those that do not affect the private system. The engine of the economy can be, now and in the future, the private economy, both foreign and especially Romanian companies that need to be strengthened and helped. I don't think we need to think about increasing tax on dividends in any case, about lowering caps for micro-enterprises," Bogdan said at the PNL headquarters in Bucharest.

He added that PNL does not agree with a 1% surcharge on houses in excess of EUR 500,000.

He said that, as far as the tobacco tax is concerned, it is much lower in Romania than elsewhere in Europe.

"On electronic cigarettes, Romania has paid a 3% tax. All of Europe has paid an average of 44%-48%," said Bogdan.

PNL leadership on Monday morning met Finance Minister Marcel Bolos on taxation.