 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL's Citu: Meeting with PM-designate inconclusive

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Florin Cîțu

Leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu declared that today's meeting with Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos was inconclusive.

"Today's discussion ended with no conclusion. I reiterated on this occasion that I consider it would be normal for those who triggered the crisis, ie the Alliance for the Union of Romanians - Social Democratic Party - Save Romania Union coalition, to also come up with a solution. I received the mandate of Mr. Ciolos, there will be some more discussions, we'll see, but there is no conclusion today," Citu said at the PNL headquarters.

He added that Dacian Ciolos wants to restore the initial governing coalition.

Prime Minister-designate and USR Chairman Dacian Ciolos met on Wednesday at the PNL premises with the leaders of the National Liberal Party, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania, and the parliamentary group of national minorities for a first discussion to break the political stalemate and float his bid to form a new government.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.