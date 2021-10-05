PNL's Citu: There are many recordings popping up; I want to see evidence

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday, in connection with audio recording presented by the opposition Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), that he wants to see evidence of the veracity of the accusations first, because "there are many recordings popping up."

The statement was made after Monday AUR national leader George Simion alleged that National Liberal Party (PNL) lawmakers tried to "bribe" the AUR lawmakers to skip the debate and vote on a motion against the Citu government by offering them decent public positions. He announced that his party would file a corruption complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) and that he had audio-video evidence of the allegations.

"Now, let's be serious, a recording has popped up that extremists claim to be of one of our MPs. I want to see first that there is evidence and so on. There are a lot of recordings popping up everywhere (...)," Citu told a news briefing at the Parliament House.