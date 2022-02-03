 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL's Citu withdraws bill on Esports recognition in Romania as certain clarifications still required

descopera.ro
industria jocurilor video jocuri calculator

Senate President Florin Citu declared on Thursday that he has withdrawn the bill on the recognition of electronic sports (Esports) in Romania because certain aspects still need to be clarified, and that the legislative initiative will be resubmitted to Parliament, Agerpres reports.

"I submitted it because I wanted to. I withdrew it because there are a few things that require clarification and the bill will be back when it is ready," Citu said at the Parliament Palace.

The National Liberal Youth (TNL) announced in a release that Chairman of the National Liberal Party Florin Citu is the initiator of TNL's legislative proposal submitted to the Senate on Wednesday.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.