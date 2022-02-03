PNL's Citu withdraws bill on Esports recognition in Romania as certain clarifications still required

Senate President Florin Citu declared on Thursday that he has withdrawn the bill on the recognition of electronic sports (Esports) in Romania because certain aspects still need to be clarified, and that the legislative initiative will be resubmitted to Parliament, Agerpres reports.

"I submitted it because I wanted to. I withdrew it because there are a few things that require clarification and the bill will be back when it is ready," Citu said at the Parliament Palace.The National Liberal Youth (TNL) announced in a release that Chairman of the National Liberal Party Florin Citu is the initiator of TNL's legislative proposal submitted to the Senate on Wednesday.