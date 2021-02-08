PNL's Orban: If the PM expresses a viewpoint, any minister has to respect it

National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the party's Executive Bureau discussed communicating decisions by ministers in a "consistent way" and "reducing the number of dissonances."

"The discussion was about the cohesion of the coalition, the decision-making and, above all, the communication of decisions in a consistent way and, obviously, the reduction of the number of dissonances that can appear in the governmental action and in the action of the coalition. As for me, I believe that any issue must be discussed inside the coalition, decisions must be made and such decisions must be communicated publicly after the decisions are made, the same is true at the level of the government. Once a decision is made, all ministers have to follow it," Orban said at the Parliament House.

AGERPRES