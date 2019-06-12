Polish ambassador: Romania has a special place in the heart of Poland; their friendship continues today

Romania has its "special place in the heart of Poland," and their friendship and mutual respect continues today, ambassador of Poland in Bucharest Marcin Wilczek said on Wednesday.

He spoke at the opening of the conference "100 years of Polish-Romanian diplomatic ties," which brought together specialists from both countries to the National School of Political and Administrative Studies in Bucharest."It is a privilege to be the ambassador of Poland to Romania," Wilczek said.He mentioned the world context in which the Romania-Poland diplomatic ties were established and briefly presented the history of Central and Eastern Europe region."I remember an exhibition I saw last year in Paris at the Army Museum about the Eastern War. Few know that while the weapons went silent in 1918 in the West, the war actually moved to the East. We lived that in Poland, we lived the fall of the Ottoman Empire, the fall of the Russian Empire and all the events that shaped our region," the diplomat said.At the same time, the ambassador mentioned the Polish treasury moving through Romania during WWII."Romania has its special place in the heart of Poland (...) Poles remember the story of our gold reserves that were transferred through Romania and we were able to move them out," he said.He also mentioned the current relationship between the two countries."I think that this relationship, this friendship and mutual respect continues today. I remember that I was at a university a few years ago and talking to students about the Polish experience with holding the presidency of the EU Council for the first time (...) we can learn a lot from one another, from our common history," said Wilczek.

AGERPRES