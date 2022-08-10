 
     
Political parties get almost 17 million RON in public subsidies in August

The value of the subsidy transferred by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) to the account of the political parties, in September, is 16,972,063 RON, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Thus, the quoted source says that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) received 6,534,585.12 RON in August, the National Liberal Party (PNL) received 5,539,682.82 RON, the Save Romania Union (USR) - 2,986,325.78 RON, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) - 1,322,548.64 RON, the People's Movement Party (PMP) - 341,894.92 RON, and the Pro Romania - 247,025.81 RON.AGERPRES

