Polo: Romania debutS with a victory during the Under-20 World Cup in Otopeni.

The Romanian national team defeated the New Zealand team 15-6 (2-1, 3-3, 6-0, 4-2) on Saturday in its debut match in E of the World Under-20 Water Polo Championship from Otopeni, told Agerpres.

The Romanian team broke away in the second half of the game, after having a minimal lead, 6-5, at the break.

David Belenyesi scored 4 goals for Romania, Andrei Neamtu 3, Raducu-Alex Dinca 2, Tomasso Insinna 2, Alin Pîrîianu 2, Andrei Tepelus 1, Andrei Armean 1.

The New Zealanders' goals were scored by Kelly Murphy McDowell 3, Kama Morton 1, Andrei Soldatovic 1 and Lochie Frazer 1.

Group E also includes the state team of Peru.

Romania will play the next match on Sunday, from 12:00, against Peru.

Other results recorded on Saturday:

Germany - South Africa 19-4

Netherlands - Brazil 13-6

Iran - Argentina 15-13

Spain - Montenegro 8-10

Greece - USA 10-13.