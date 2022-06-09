Premier Ciuca, Alliance for Tourism representatives address HoReCa2 aid scheme implementation

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace, with the representatives of the Alliance for Tourism, the sides addressing the budgetary perspectives regarding the implementation of the HoReCa 2 aid scheme, which would diminish the effects generated by the overlapping crises that Romania is going through, a press release by the government says, Agerpres reports.

The parties also discussed the need to solve the lack of human resources and ensure an educational climate that would allow the integration of young graduates on the labour market.In this context, the prime minister assured about the predictability of the fiscal environment and confirmed the readiness to make the best decisions for the national economy, through a sustained dialogue."Any fiscal change will be announced and debated with the business environment in order to create a fair framework for all the factors involved. The HoReCA (hospitality) industry must be supported, especially as it has the potential for rapid economic growth. I want 10% of Romania's GDP to be reached soon by the representatives in these sectors. The Romanian Government will remain a loyal partner for this objective," Nicolae Ciuca said.The head of the Executive also reminded the need for the reforms assumed by the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) in order to increase the competitiveness of the hospitality industry.The source informs that the first months of 2022 brought an economic increase of the HoReCa sector, but losses were felt generated by the effects of the Russian military aggression in Ukraine and by the increase in prices