Presidency: Six people receive the tile of Fighter with a Determinant Role in 1989 Revolution

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed six decrees on awarding the title of "Fighter for the Victory of the Revolution of 1989 - Fighter with a Determinant Role."

According to a press release of the Presidential Administration, the title was awarded to the following six persons: Victor Moisa, Dorin Mocanu, Petre Ghenu, Gheorghe Prodescu, Romulus Adrian Carabasel and Georgeta Balasoiu.