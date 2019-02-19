President Iohannis attends EU - League of Arab States' summit in Egypt

President Klaus Iohannis will attend Sunday through Monday the EU - League of Arab States Summit in Egypt, at Sharm-El-Sheikh, the Presidential Administration informs.

This is the first summit that unfolds with the participation of the European Union member states and those of the League of Arab States. The meeting will be chaired by the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk.

According to the source, President Iohannis will deliver a speech in the summit's plenary session to present Romania's viewpoint regarding the cooperation between the EU member states and the League of Arab States in view of finding common solutions to the current challenges, as well as the medium and long term ones.

The summit's core objective is to shape a cooperation platform between the EU and the Arab World, as an important strategic partner in the Union's Southern proximity, the source adds.