President Iohannis calls easing lockdown restrictions stepped process

Easing the coronavirus lockdown restrictions after Romania moves from a state of emergency to a state of alert will be done "step by step," by intervals of about two weeks, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday.

He had a meeting on measures to manage the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Minister of Economy and Energy Virgil Popescu, Minister of Education and Research Monica Anisie, and head of the Emergency Management Department Raed Arafat.

He pointed out that, from May 15, a "state of alert" will be declared, from when wearing a face mask in enclosed public spaces and on public transport becomes mandatory.

From May 15, said Iohannis, beauty salons, dental offices and museums will open with special conditions of physical distancing, and hygiene in place.

From then on, bona fide declarations to travel locally will no longer be needed, but "essentially travel will be restricted to local travel," Iohannis added.

The head of state also said that professional athletes will be allowed to train at training camps after the state of emergency ends, but sports competitions still cannot be organised.