President Iohannis, civil society leaders conclude consultations on justice referendum

Consultations between President Klaus Iohannis and civil society leaders on a referendum on justice legislation concluded at Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday afternoon.

Attending the consultations were leaders of the Funky Citizens, Expert Forum, Legal Resources Centre, Romania Initiative, December 89 Association, FreedomHouse Romania, Romanian Centre for European Policies, Pro-Democracy Association, Public Innovation Centre, Geeks for Democracy, # Rezistenta, We Can See You from Sibiu, Courage forward, Cluj-Napoca Anti-Corruption Umbrella, VeDem Just, Active Watch, Romanian Youth Council, Social Dialogue Group, Corruption Kills, as well as journalists Emilia Sercan and Madalina Rosca.

The president said last Tuesday that he was "almost determined" to call a national referendum on May 26, at the same time with the elections to the European Parliament.

On Wednesday, Iohannis is scheduled to meet representatives of the judiciary and magistrates' professional associations to discuss the state of play in Romania's judiciary.