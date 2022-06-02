President Iohannis congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on Official Birthday and Platinum Jubilee

President Klaus Iohannis sent a letter to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Official Birthday and the celebration of the Jubilee of Platinum, the Presidential Administration reported on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

"On the occasion of the anniversary of the Official Birthday and the celebration of the Platinum Jubilee, I have the great honour to convey to Your Majesty, on behalf of the Romanian people and myself, the warmest congratulations, along with wishes of peace and prosperity for the Royal Family and the British people. The celebration by your Majesty of the Jubilee of Platinum represents a historical moment and a symbol of full devotion in the service of the citizens," President Klaus Iohannis wished to Queen Elizabeth II.Also, in his letter to Her Majesty, Klaus Iohannis expressed his conviction that the Strategic Partnership linking Romania and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will continue to be enhanced, for the benefit of both nations.