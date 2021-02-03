President Iohannis decorates Fleet Command battle flag

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree for the decoration of the Battle Flag of the Romanian Fleet Command, according to AGERPRES.

According to the decree, Iohannis bestowed a "Maritime Virtue" medal in the rank of Knight, with peace insignia for the military on the Battle Flag of the Romanian Navy Command on the 125th anniversary of its establishment, as a token of appreciation for high professionalism and of the important results obtained over time by the personnel of the unit, for the contribution brought to the promotion of the image of the Romanian armed forces.

Also on Tuesday, Iohannis signed a decree for the decoration of the Battle Flag of the 191st Colonel Radu Golescu Infantry Battalion.

As a token of "appreciation of the high professionalism and of the important results obtained by the unit's personnel in fulfilling the specific missions, both on the national soil and in war theatres, for its contribution to promoting the image of the Romanian armed forces," Iohannis bestowed a "Military Virtue" medal in the rank of Officer with war insignia for the military on the Battle Flag of the 191st Colonel Radu Golescu Infantry Battalion.