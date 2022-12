President Iohannis decorates Spanish Civil Guard deputy director

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Thursday, the decree decorating Lieutenant General Pablo Salas Moreno, deputy operational director of the Spanish Civil Guard, with the "For Merit" National Order in the rank of Knight, with the insignia for military, Agerpres informs.

The distinction was awarded "as a sign of high appreciation for the contribution to the development of Romanian-Spanish cooperation and friendship relations in the areas of migration management, professional collaboration and the fight against crime at the level of the European Union," the Presidential Administration informed.