President Iohannis demands reexamination of procedure of appointing, dismissing ANCOM leadership

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday sent to Parliament for review the Law on the approval of Government's Emergency Ordinance no. 33/2017 for the amendment and completion of Art. 11 of Government's Emergency Ordinance no. 22/2009 on the establishment of the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM), arguing that it has provisions that generate uncertainty in the application.

The President shows that on December 27, 2017, Parliament sent him this law for promulgation, which envisages legislative interventions regarding the procedure of appointing and dismissing the ANCOM leadership.He points out that this law has been subject to constitutional control, with Romania's Constitutional Court establishing in February this year that its provisions are constitutional."Considering the decision of the Constitutional Court (...) and distinct from the criticism of unconstitutionality presented in the objection on which the Constitutional Court has pronounced, we consider that the said law still contains some provisions that could generate uncertainty in their application through the difficulties it creates in order to ensure the continuity, stability and independence of ANCOM's operation, which is why Parliament must reexamine it," President Iohannis says.