President Iohannis encourages active presence in Romania of the company Microsoft

President Klaus Iohannis met with Microsoft President Brad Smith in Glasgow on Monday on the sidelines of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) World Leaders Summit, considering that the development of digital skills is vital and stressed the importance of accelerating the process of digital transformation of the economy in the post-COVID-19 period, agerpres reports.

According to the Presidential Administration, in the context of organizing the meeting on the sidelines of COP26, President Iohannis encouraged Microsoft in its ambitious commitment to protecting the environment and climate, stating that it wants the business environment to be increasingly involved in resolving the climate crisis and to assume voluntary emission reduction targets.

"During the discussions, the important projects that the company wants to develop in Romania, in the field of cloud infrastructures and the development of digital skills were highlighted. Regarding these projects, the President of Romania appreciated that the development of digital skills is vital, and the intensification of the use of cloud services should make a significant contribution from the perspective of capitalizing on the opportunities of a digital economic future. President Klaus Iohannis stressed the importance of accelerating the process of digital transformation of the economy in the post-COVID-19 period, encouraging a more active presence in Romania of Microsoft, together with other competitive actors of the IT&C sector, to dynamize the reforms in administration and economy," shows the Presidential Administration.The head of state also mentioned that support for the digitization of economies should be strengthened, in the context of the Digital Single Market, in the direction of stimulating interest in the use of new, innovative technologies and increasing access to digital resources.President Klaus Iohannis is attending the World Leaders' Summit on Monday and Tuesday at the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow.On Monday, at the beginning of the COP26 meeting, the head of state greeted several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden. He also had a meeting with Prince Charles on the sidelines of COP26.On Tuesday, the head of state will delive the national declaration of the high-level segment of COP26 and take part in the "Action on Forests and Land Use" event, organized by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.