President Iohannis favouring early elections after presidential election

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that he is in favour of early elections, but only after the November presidential election.

The Constitution does not favour early elections, Iohannis explained at a news conference at Cotroceni Palace."Personally, I am in favour of the early elections, but after the presidential election. I want to explain a little why I say so. The Romanian Constitution does not favour early elections. They are very difficult to get and they can only be called under a concrete agreement and support of a majority.(... ) I am willing to get myself involved, after the presidential election, in a rational, honest conversation with all the political parties, in order to find the best solution," said Iohannis.He mentioned that if two proposals for government were to fail in Parliament, the current Cabinet, led by Viorica Dancila, would remain in office.