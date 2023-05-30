 
     
President Iohannis having talks with education unionists

President Iohannis having talks with education unionists.

President Klaus Iohannis is having talks Tuesday with education trade unionists.

The meeting will be attended by "Spiru Haret" Education Trade Unions Federation head Marius Nistor, leader of the Federation of Education Free Trade Unions (FSLI) Simion Hancescu, president of the "Alma Mater" National Trade Union Federation Anton Hadar and a pupils' representative.

The education trade unionists who protested on Tuesday, from at 11:00 in Victoriei Square, arrived at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace around 14:30.

The union leaders requested the urgent intervention of President Klaus Iohannis, after the two sides failed to agree on a solution to the conflict at Tuesday's meeting with government representatives.

The general strike in education started on May 22.

