President Iohannis: I don't have any problem with Hungarian ethnics, but with politicians,especially Social-Democrats

President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Monday that he has no problem with the Hungarian ethnics, but with the politicians, especially those with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), because they promote legislation for the autonomy of the Szeklerland.

"I cannot leave unmentioned a topic I brought to discussion last week and which created concerns for many - the matter in Parliament regarding the autonomy of the territory which is called the Szeklerland in Transylvania. I made some statements then and I hope I was well understood. I don't have any problem with the people of Hungarian ethnicity, I know many of them, I had many colleagues, I still have colleagues, I respect them, the vast majority are good people, hardworking, who are minding their own business. The problem I have is with the politicians, especially with the PSD politicians, who, to make matters worse, tried to promote a piece of legislation regarding the autonomy of the Szeklerland. It is surprising and (...) and I think it is upsetting for many of you. The Social-Democrats tried to walk away clean and after a short while, they introduced the legislation in the Senate, where they rejected it, but here comes evidence that it was not a singular issue," the head of state told a news briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He criticised the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) bill regarding the Administrative Code, showing that it is unconstitutional and that he won't tolerate the emergence of such law.

"To make matters worse, another UDMR initiative passed the Senate by tacit approval, which basically establishes an Administrative Code parallel to the one already existing, a kind of Administrative Code in the UDMR version. This Administrative Code introduced by the UDMR in the parliamentary circuit provides, for instance, that the Hungarian language be compulsory in some areas of Transylvania. This time, the PSD cannot say it did not know, because this initiative passed through the Senate committees, where the PSD members voted in favour of it. Now, probably, after I have publicly shown what is wanted again from the PSD, they will find a way to vote against this law as well, but we cannot pretend that we do not see how the PSD is obvious in the situation of promoting certain administrative acts, laws that lead to the autonomy of the Szeklerland, but something like that is simply unconstitutional and I will not tolerate the emergence of such laws," Iohannis said.