President Iohannis: I wish motion of censure to be successful; transition gov't to be built around PNL

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday stated he very much wished the motion of censure to be adopted by Parliament, and showed that, in the event this document will indeed pass, a transition government will be built around PNL (National Liberal Party) to ensure "a serious, disciplined transition until the parliamentary elections."

"I want to say this very clearly, so that everyone will understand and fault finders won't find anything to comment upon this time, for they are all over the place these days, at the left and at the right, here and there, don't hope in vain that they aren't: I very much wish the motion of censure to pass tomorrow in Parliament, to be successful, so that this failure of a Government will finally leave, and you are those around which a new government will be built that will ensure a serious, disciplined transition until the parliamentary elections," said Iohannis at the regional meeting of the PNL organisaitons in the Bucharest-Ilfov area.He told Liberals together they will win."But for this, my dear Liberals, we need to get involved and we need to fight, and you have started to do that very well, here, in Bucharest, You have collected so many signatures in Bucharest and Ilfov, as many as others managed to collect in the entire country," said Iohannis.The head of the state also said it was "sensational" that PNL won the elections to the European Parliament and the fact that the referendum on justice passes was also "noteworthy.""This was only the beginning. We are now preparing for the presidential elections and, if I get your enthusiasm well, our chances are really high. But then we need to also win the local and the parliamentary elections and then we can start together to put Romania back on track. Then, my dear Liberals, we can start to rebuild Romania. There are many who want to know when we will start. We are starting tomorrow, as soon as the Dancila Government is dismissed," said Iohannis.He went on to say that Romania is now facing a very unpleasant and unexpected situation with PSD at rule."PSD, in reality, is the main obstacle in Romania's development! PSD (Social Democratic Party) won those elections, because people stayed home. And if we want to be very sincere maybe we should have also done more, we should have been more active, more convincing in asking Romanians to show up at the polling stations in December 2016. Maybe this time we manage to do a little more, because we are all fed up with this PSD," said Iohannis.