President Iohannis in Chisinau: We are ready to invest to the benefit of all Moldovan citizens

Romania is "ready to make investments to the benefit of all citizens of the Republic of Moldova," President Klaus Iohannis said in Chisinau on Tuesday.

He said that he agreed with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, that it is important the two countries to continue with the joint projects of strategic interconnection, especially in areas such as energy, road and railway infrastructure, communications.

"We discussed the need to continue, safely, the Romanian investments in the Republic of Moldova and we assured the President that we are as ready as we can be to make investments to the benefit of all citizens of the Republic of Moldova, regardless of the geographical area where they live, language spoken, confession or the political orientation, as we have done before," underlined the Romanian head of state.

The two officials also discussed efforts were made to strengthen the language, culture and history community between Romania and the Republic of Moldova and to promote the common cultural heritage, which is an integral part of the European heritage.

"At the same time, I underscored the major relevance given by Romania to the settlement of the conflict in the Transnistrian region with respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova and, especially, without affecting its pro-European future," said Klaus Iohannis.

He also said that he invited Maia Sandu to pay an official visit to Bucharest.

The President of Romania pays an official visit to Chisinau on Tuesday. It is the first high-level visit to Chisinau after Maia Sandu took the oath of office last week, on December 24th.

The two presidents adopted a joint declaration aimed at strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership, while reaffirming the special relationship between Bucharest and Chisinau, as the two countries celebrate, in 2020, the tenth anniversary since the signing of the Strategic Partnership for European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, and also the commitment of Moldova to follow the European path and to implement the necessary democratic reforms in this regard.