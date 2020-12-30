 
     
President Iohannis in meeting at Cotroceni Palace on COVID-19 epidemic management

President Klaus Iohannis will have on Wednesday a working meeting at the Cotroceni presidential Palace on the management of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Presidential Administration informs, according to AGERPRES.

Attending will be Prime minister Florin Citu, National Defence minister, Nicolae Ciuca, Health minister, Vlad Voiculescu, Internal Affairs minister, Lucian Bode, and the head of the Department of Emergency Situations, secretary of state Raed Arafat.

According to the source, the working meeting on the management of the COVID-19 epidemic will kick off at 12:00.

 

