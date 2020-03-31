President Iohannis, Israeli counterpart Rivlin discuss over phone coronavirus crisis

President Klaus Iohannis discussed on Tuesday over the phone with his Israeli counterpart, Reuven Rivlin, at the request of the Israeli side, addressing the epidemiological crisis generated by the new coronavirus, as well as the cooperation methods for countering its spread, informed the Presidential Administration.

President Klaus Iohannis presented the measures taken by the Romanian authorities for the identification and treatment of COVID-19 patients, as well as for preventing the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the novel coronavirus).

The two heads of state extended their condolences for the loss of human life recorded in the two states, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery for those affected by this virus.

At the same time, the conversation highlighted the close relationship of friendship between the two states and peoples, based on common interests.

President Klaus Iohannis gave assurances to President Reuven Rivlin of his support for the further development, consolidation and diversification of Romania's relations with the State of Israel.

The Presidential Administration shows that, in this context, President Iohannis reiterated the invitation to President Rivlin to pay a visit to our country after the end of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, an invitation accepted by the Israeli president.