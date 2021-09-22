 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis lays wreath at 9/11 victims of terrorist attack Memorial in New York

F. P.
captura TV
iohannis sua ambasada

President Klaus Iohannis laid a wreath on Tuesday and held a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, at the memorial built in place of the Twin Towers.

The head of state laid white roses in front of the names of the five Romanian-born American citizens who died as a result of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001: Eugen Gabriel Lazar, Corina and Alexandru Liviu Stan (husband and wife), Joshua Poptean, Ana Fosteris.

President Klaus Iohannis is leading Tuesday through Thursday a delegation of Romania to the high-level segment of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, taking place in New York City.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.