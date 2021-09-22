President Iohannis lays wreath at 9/11 victims of terrorist attack Memorial in New York

President Klaus Iohannis laid a wreath on Tuesday and held a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, at the memorial built in place of the Twin Towers.

The head of state laid white roses in front of the names of the five Romanian-born American citizens who died as a result of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001: Eugen Gabriel Lazar, Corina and Alexandru Liviu Stan (husband and wife), Joshua Poptean, Ana Fosteris.

President Klaus Iohannis is leading Tuesday through Thursday a delegation of Romania to the high-level segment of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, taking place in New York City.AGERPRES