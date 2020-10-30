President Iohannis lays wreath to commemorate victims of 'Colectiv'

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis laid a wreath in front of the Colectiv Club, in commemoration of the victims of the fire that took place there five years ago, according to AGERPRES.

The head of state lit a candle and took a few moments of silence in front of the altar improvised in front of the club to commemorate the victims of the October 30, 2015 fire.

Iohannis announced the other day that he would promulgate on Friday the law on granting lifelong medical treatment to the survivors of the tragedy at Colectiv.

"Certainly things have changed and we have learned something, at least the more responsible politicians have learned something from here. Friday marks five years since the tragedy at Colectiv and (...) exactly Friday, when five years have passed, I will promulgate the law that allows the extension of the period for those who have suffered," the President told a press conference held at the Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday.

On October 14, the Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making body, adopted the draft law according to which the expenses related to any treatments, in the country or abroad, of the persons whose health condition was affected following the fire at the Colectiv Club, will be paid from the budget of the Ministry of Health throughout their lives.

As many as 64 people lost their lives following the tragic event that took place on the evening of October 30, 2015, at the Collective Club in Bucharest, where the band Goodbye to Gravity was holding a concert to launch a new album. The fire broke out due to fireworks and spread quickly.