President Iohannis: Main topics to be discussed in Versailles - war in Ukraine, energy issue

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said, before the informal meeting of the European Council in Versailles, that the main topics addressed would be the war in Ukraine and the energy situation.

"It is a very difficult time when we meet here, and it is clear that the central theme of these talks will be the war in Ukraine, the war that Russia has started against Ukraine, and this war already has consequences in our area and is affecting us economy-wise. We will talk about Ukraine, we will talk about energy, because we all know that energy prices have risen, especially as a result of this war. We will also discuss defence and investments that we need to make with celerity in Europe to allow us to cut off as much of the Russian gas as possible, as much of the energy we are importing now from Russia as possible," showed the President, in a press statement.

He also specified that, in regards with Ukraine's situation, he will explain how Romania is receiving refugees and how the humanitarian hub in Suceava, which is going to collect humanitarian aids from the entire Europe for Ukraine, works, Agerpres.ro informs.

In respect to the energy prices, Klaus Iohannis pointed out that the increase happened because of the preparations for war and the war in Ukraine.

"As long as the war goes on, the economic effects will be seen, but we are also discussing measures to control the prices in such a manner that the consumers will still be able to pay their energy bills, especially the vulnerable consumers. We are talking national level measures and you know that we have already taken them and we have already prepared them for after April 1. We are also going to discuss the European measures in order to maintain prices at an acceptable level. But, yes, we must be aware of the fact that this war also influences the prices and our economies. What we want to do is to keep these influences at a reasonable level and, in parallel, to develop a clearer independence of the European economy," he explained.

On Tuesday, the head of state attended a coordination meeting in videoconference system together with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the Prime Ministers of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Republic of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, and the Republic of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, meant as a preparation for the Versailles meeting.