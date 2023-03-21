President Iohannis meets Emirati PM on Romania-UAE development, education co-operation

On an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis had talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Presidential Administration, Iohannis reconfirmed the importance and excellent ties with the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the solidity of the political dialogue and the recent intensification of economic and sectoral co-operation. He emphasised the objective of consolidating this positive trend of bilateral relations in numerous sectors of strategic interest for both countries, also supported by documents signed during the visit, told Agerpres.

The two high-ranking dignitaries reviewed the areas of priority interest for the two countries, namely energy, including renewable sources, education, agriculture, transport infrastructure, digital connectivity, civil protection and cyber security.

Iohannis presented the Three Seas Initiative and mentioned that he will host this year in Bucharest a summit of this initiative, inviting companies from Dubai to the Business Forum that will be organised on that occasion.

The Emirati official expressed appreciation for the very good relations between the two countries in terms of political, diplomatic and sectoral dialogue, as well as business and interpersonal contacts.

He also showed interest in contributing to their consolidation.

Iohannis congratulated the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates on an initiative to organise COP28, the UN conference on climate change, and on the interest shown in sustainability issues.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum lauded Romania for its biodiversity and water reserves.

The two high-ranking officials agreed that Romania and the United Arab Emirates will cooperate in the areas of sustainable development and education for sustainable development.