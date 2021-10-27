President Iohannis meets with chairpersons of House of Representatives and Senate of Egypt

President Klaus Iohannis met on Wednesday with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hanafy Ali El-Gebaly, as well as with the Senate chairman of the Egyptian Parliament, Abdel-Wahab Abdel-Razeq, agerpres reports.

According to the Presidential Administration, within the bilateral meeting with the two Egyptian officials, president Iohannis has gone over the very good stage of the political-diplomatic dialogue and approached, alongside the high ranking Egyptian officials, the perspectives of the bilateral relation, including from the perspective of stimulating and consolidating the political, diplomatic, parliamentary, sectorial and economic dialogue at all levels. The head of state congratulated the recent foundation of the parliamentary friendship group with Romania.

"The President of Romania reiterated our country's support for the consolidation of the dialogue between the European Union and Egypt, highlighting the expansion opportunities of the EU-Egypt cooperation, offered by formats such as the EU-Egypt Association Council," the Presidential Administration shows.On the sidelines of the discussions president Iohannis reconfirmed the importance that Romania grants to the Middle East and Africa region and the necessity of its stability and security. In this context, the high ranking officials had an exchange of opinions regarding the current evolutions within the regional cases.President Klaus Iohannis is carrying out a state visit in Egypt, on Wednesday, following the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.The head of state was received by the Egyptian counterpart at the Al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace.At the start of the day, president Iohannis placed wreaths at the Monument of the Unknown Hero and at the grave of president Muhammad Anwar el-Sadat.