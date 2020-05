President Klaus Iohannis will hold a new meeting on Friday, at 13:00 hrs, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, concerning the assessment of the economic situation in the context of the crisis generated by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the governor of the National Bank of Romania, Mugur Isarescu, and the Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu, informed the Presidential Administration.