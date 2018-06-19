President Iohannis on his decision ino Kovesi case: This week too will be for reading

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday stated, when asked about his decision related to the case of DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) chief-prosecutor, Laura Codruta Kovesi, that this week too will be for reading the reasoning of the Constitutional Court in this case.

"This week too will be for more reading," said Iohannis.When asked if there was a chance he might make a decision next week, the head of the state said: "We will talk about this next week."He also specified that he had not discussed the matter with Laura Codruta Kovesi."I don't see why I should discuss this with her. This is my decision," the head of the state said.President Iohannis reiterated the fact that there are no grounds for a suspension of him from office."The thing with the suspension became like a public obsession or something, but I say this again that I am not concerned with this matter. There are no grounds for a suspension and I don't believe there will be a suspension and, regardless, I don't make my decisions depending on this. (...) The PSD [Social Democratic Party[ continues to launch all types of scenarios, but it would be great if they came up with the idea to advance such a scenario where they work to the benefit of the Romanians and Romania.