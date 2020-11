President Iohannis promulgates law on extended powers of confiscation of assets acquired by convicts

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis promulgated a law on extended confiscation of illegally acquired asset that allows extended powers of confiscation over assets acquired by convicts 5 years prior to and, if need be, after the commissioning of crime, until the date of issuing a court notification.

The object of the law is to amend and supplement some pieces of legislation in the criminal field, in order to transpose into national legislation provisions of Directive 2014/42/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 3 April 2014 on the freezing and confiscation of instrumentalities and proceeds of crime in the European Union, as well as Directive (EU) 2016/343 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 9 March 2016 on the strengthening of certain aspects of the presumption of innocence and of the right to be present at the trial in criminal proceedings.